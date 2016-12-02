Preparing for winter power outages in rural Maine

Brace yourselves. Winter is coming, and that means more power outages for those of us who live in rural Maine.

When our family moved to rural Maine six years ago, we didn’t really know what to expect in terms of power outages. We asked a few questions about it, but what we heard didn’t prepare us for the reality. We lose power quite a bit here amongst the trees, and the worst experience came a few years ago when we spent a week at Christmas with no power.

It actually turned out to be one of my favorite Christmas memories. We had no electronics to distract us, and we had Chinese take-out for our Christmas dinner. Still, it was tough with no power, which also meant no water for us, since we are on a well.

I didn’t handle that part very well. There was a lot of whining. I remember driving into town in Brewer on my way to find an internet connection for work, convinced people with Christmas lights were just showing off because they had electricity.

But the good news is that we learned to be prepared. If you live in rural Maine, you can count on losing power at least a few times during the winter–sometimes for an extended period of time. And there are some steps you should take (if you haven’t already) to be prepared.

Water

If you live in the country like us, then, when you lose power, you also lose water. Our well pump takes a lot of electricity to kick in, so even though we already had a small generator, it wasn’t enough to give us water.

You’ll need water to drink and water for sanitation. Even though we thought we were repapered and had cases of water and about 30 gallons of water saved for sanitation, I was surprised at how quickly our water began to run out. I don’t think we could have imagined being without power for so long.

So prepare for the worst and then some when it comes to water. Water goes quickly when you are using it for potty flushes. For our family of four, we now keep two cases of drinking water and about 60 gallons of sanitation water in our basement.

Heat

An alternative heat source is a necessity. If you have a wood stove, you’re set, as long as you have wood. We don’t but do have a pellet stove. Even a small generator can keep that going, so you can have heat if you have a pellet stove and a small generator. Just be careful with pellet stoves, however. They have electrical panels, and surges from generators are not good for those panels. If you are taking the pellet stove route, it’s a good idea to research your generator purchase carefully to make sure it helps regulate surges of power.

Food

Sandwiches. Sandwiches will be your friends. Make sure you have plenty of food around you don’t have to cook. Since we had a small generator for our great power outage, we invested in a hot plate, and it was the best. Just being able to make tea and cook some macaroni and cheese will make your day.

Light

It’s a good idea to have an immediate plan for light. My husband keeps a stash of flashlights in the same place all of the time, so we have that as an immediate go to. But we also have lots and lots of candles. Even if you have a generator, it may not have enough power to run too much in your house, so keeping a stash of candles around is a good way to be prepared for an outage.

Supplies

Make sure you have some basic tools that do not require power, such as a manual can opener. It’s also a good idea to keep a lot of charged batteries on hand to power all of those flashlights.

Entertainment

This may seem like the least of your worries when you have a power outage, but if you have kids, it’s important. Legos, puzzles, and board games by candlelight will keep your kiddos entertained and probably make some great memories. This is, of course, unless you have a teenager. In that case, a week with no power and internet will mean the end of the world, and there’s nothing you can do to help that.

Of course, with all of these tips in mind, my biggest and best tip is to get as much of a generator as you can afford. After five years of living in rural Maine and the outages becoming more frequent, we finally invested in an electrician and a generator that could be plugged into our home. When my husband bought that big generator and hired that electrician, I don’t think I’ve ever been more happy to spend money. My husband could probably live a month with no power and think everything was fine, but I am not so tough. I think needing water for our chickens during outages was really the impetus for this move, but I’m thankful. I really, really like electricity.

If you go this route, you do have to make sure you get an electrician to help with this if your home is not already set up for such a thing because there are dangers of your generator power going back into the lines, but the electrician has been totally worth it to us. We can’t run our entire home, but we can cook some and don’t have to worry about our freezer and refrigerator items. In the past, we had to resort to snow help in that regard.

Winter is upon us, and being prepared for the power outages can make a huge difference in the quality of your life during one of them, especially if it’s an extended outage.

So let’s hope for the best and prepare for the worst. What are your power outage tips to share?

