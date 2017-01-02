Save money and the planet in 2017: How to become a maker

I’ve always been the kind of person who is hesitant about making New Year’s resolutions, but I made a couple last year that I mostly stuck to. This has me thinking I might try this again. Last year, I resolved to simplify my life and to eat more plants. Although I still have progress to be made in both areas, as we begin a new year, I realize I am doing better in terms of living more simply AND eating more plants!

With this in mind, I am trying this whole New Year’s resolution thing again.

For 2017, my big goal is to become more of a Maker. You may be wondering what it means to become a Maker, and it’s a pretty broad term. Essentially, just making some of the things you need instead of being a consumer makes you a Maker. But there are, of course, varying degrees of Maker-ness.

I have been working on this for some time, but a few goals have eluded me. I am hoping 2017 will be my year. Here’s some of the progress I have made so far:

I learned to crochet scarves, and we really use them.

I cut everyone’s hair in our family, and I am not trained in this endeavor. I just watched, learned, and bought some really nice German scissors.

We raise chickens for eggs, and my husband raises some chickens for meat.

I make home-cooked meals for almost every meal. This has saved us a ton of money and had made us healthier.

My husband is relentless about repairing instead of replacing.

And these are my Maker goals for 2017:

Learn how to knit. I want to make socks and hats!

Re-learn how to can jams and jellies. About 15 years ago, I was taught how and did it a little, but I think I’m just going to have to re-learn this year.

Plant apple trees.

And, because I love infographics, I made one to emphasize some of the many benefits of becoming a Maker and working to leave those consumer ways behind. I also have a few fun suggestions, but I would love to hear more.

Do you have any Maker resolutions for 2017?