Summer treats and care for your backyard chickens

It’s that time of year. Our poor girls were walking around this week with their little wings held out, trying to take in any cool breeze they could. Thankfully, watermelon helped, but it got me to thinking about how important it is to keep an eye on your backyard flock’s health during the hot summer months.

Our favorite chicken, our black chicken named Poe, seemed especially hot in that sun, so we checked on her often. We are fortunate in that we live in the trees, which provides plenty of cool shade, but it can still be hot out there. And, when I saw the temps hit 94 degrees this week, I thought it might be a good time to write about what I’ve learned about taking good care of your chickens in the hot summer months.

So I’m back with an infographic, and I hope you enjoy! It’s complete with tips for water, treats, shade, and a recipe for a tasty frozen treat your chickens will surely thank you for.

Please share other cooling strategies below. I’m always looking for good ideas!



