Summer treats and care for your backyard chickens

It’s that time of year. Our poor girls were walking around this week with their little wings held out, trying to take in any cool  breeze they could. Thankfully, watermelon helped, but it got me to thinking about how important it is to keep an eye on your backyard flock’s health during the hot summer months.

Our favorite chicken, our black chicken named Poe, seemed especially hot in that sun, so we checked on her often. We are fortunate in that we live in the trees, which provides plenty of cool shade, but it can still be hot out there. And, when I saw the temps hit 94 degrees this week, I thought it might be a good time to write about what I’ve learned about taking good care of your chickens in the hot summer months.

So I’m back with an infographic, and I hope you enjoy! It’s complete with tips for water, treats, shade, and a recipe for a tasty frozen treat your chickens will surely thank you for.

Please share other cooling strategies below. I’m always looking for good ideas!

 

Crystal Sands

About Crystal Sands

I am a former academic and award winning writing teacher turned hobby farmer/homeschooling mom/freelancer. In 2015, after too many years of working too many hours, I decided to change my life. This blog shares my stories related to making the change and simplifying my life–a process that began when we finally got our first chickens. In this blog, I will share my experiences learning how to hobby farm on a small place in Maine, become more self-sufficient, live frugally, live peacefully, and have more time for love. I hope you will join me on this journey by following my blog and following me on Twitter @CrystalDSands.