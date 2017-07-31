Come celebrate reading and Harry Potter tonight at The Briar Patch

I’ve written about it before, but I think you can’t emphasize it enough: Books are important, and making a big deal out of books with children is a great way to get them engaged in reading, something that will have many positive effects throughout their lives. And it looks like we may have a new tradition of celebrating books developing right here in the Bangor area.

Tonight, on July 31st (Harry Potter’s birthday), downtown Bangor will be transformed, once again, into the world of Harry Potter, and it’s sure to be a big event, one that leaves a lasting, positive impression on children and adults alike.

The festivities begin tonight at 7:00 PM. Officially hosted by The Briar Patch, the event features items, events, and lots of fun things to do from a number of downtown shoots and businesses.

Specialty Sweets will serve as the official Honeydukes of Diagon Alley, and Central Street Farmhouse will be serving up some non-alcoholic Butter Beer as The Leaky Cauldron. The Rock and Art Shop will offer goods for sale as Slug & Jiggers Apothecary, and Hot Topic will be coming to downtown to serve as Madam Malkin’s Robes for All Occasions and will offer a variety of Harry Potter merchandise for sale.

But I think I’m most excited that the Temple of the Feminine Divine will again be serving as Olivander’s Wand Shop and will have wands for sale! Our son got his first wand last year from the Temple of the Feminine Divine, and he still treasures it!

It’s going to be a big deal! Apparently, Central Street will be closed down, and the whole area will be transformed. I’m listing just a few of the shops and events for tonight, but there’s so much more. It’s going to be a wonderful celebration of books, Harry Potter, and a culture that is engaging and fun for all of us.

You may have heard rumors that the event was unexpectedly well attended last year, and I don’t think all of the shops were prepared for the kind of response the event received. I don’t think anyone could have predicted that kind of turnout of thousands of children and adults celebrating Harry Potter in downtown Bangor.

But The Briar Patch and the whole crew is ready for bigger and better this year. It’s sure to be a great way to celebrate books with your children.

Making a big deal out of books is a great way to make reading seem fun and important, and it’s a great bonding experience as well. Many of us will be at the Briar Patch’s Harry Potter party this weekend, celebrating books and one of the most important authors of our time. It’s worth checking out!

For more details about the event, check out The Briar Patch’s Facebook page.